Telangana BJP promises free travel to Sabarimala for all devotees

Ahead of elections Telangana BJP has promised to remove the surcharge on tickets of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses plying to pilgrimage destinations especially during festivals. It has said it will consider “providing free transport to needy devotees going to Sabarimala”.

The party Saturday said if it is elected to power in the state, it will implement a ban on sale of liquor after 6 pm on weekdays, and a total ban on liquor sales over the weekends. This issue, said BJP manifesto committee chairman and former legislator N V S S Prabhakar, will figure prominently in the party manifesto for the assembly elections.

“Alcohol addiction is wrecking many households in Telangana. It is also the main cause for marital discord, robberies, sexual assaults, suicides, and brawls. There should be some restrictions in place on liquor sales. BJP will restrict sale of liquor from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays and impose a total ban on weekends. We will totally regulate the sale of liquor in the state if we come to power. BJP will not consider liquor sales as a major source of revenue for the government,’’ Prabhakar said, adding that this decision had been taken after discussions at the highest level.