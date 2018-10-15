BJP’s Website Hacked and These Messages Supporting Pakistan Were Posted

An old website of BJP’s Goa unit was hacked Monday by unknown persons, who posted the message “Pakistan Zindabad” on it, a party functionary said. As per the message posted on the page, the cyber attack was probably carried out by “Mohammad Bilal” belonging to the group “Team PCE” The hacker, after defacing the website, left the message “mailto:[email protected]”.

A BJP functionary attached to the party’s IT cell told PTI the website in question was an old one. He added that the new website has anti-hacking security measures in place. The Goa BJP state unit has been in low spirits recently with the ailing chief minister Manohar Parrikar. This hack attack comes after over the past few weeks, Congress has tried to displace ruling BJP after news of Parrikar’s ailment was made public.

BJP Goa general secretary Sadanand Tanavade refused to divulge details in connection with the cyber attack. A Police case is not yet filed on this.