NEWS

BJP’s Website Hacked and These Messages Supporting Pakistan Were Posted

Oct 15, 2018, 08:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

An old website of BJP’s Goa unit was hacked Monday by unknown persons, who posted the message “Pakistan Zindabad” on it, a party functionary said. As per the message posted on the page, the cyber attack was probably carried out by “Mohammad Bilal” belonging to the group “Team PCE” The hacker, after defacing the website, left the message “mailto:[email protected]”.

A BJP functionary attached to the party’s IT cell told PTI the website in question was an old one. He added that the new website has anti-hacking security measures in place. The Goa BJP state unit has been in low spirits recently with the ailing chief minister Manohar Parrikar. This hack attack comes after over the past few weeks, Congress has tried to displace ruling BJP after news of Parrikar’s ailment was made public.

BJP Goa general secretary Sadanand Tanavade refused to divulge details in connection with the cyber attack. A Police case is not yet filed on this.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 20, 2017, 03:17 pm IST

Padmavati row: Bhansali’s movie get banned from Madhya Pradesh

May 11, 2018, 04:18 pm IST

Indian Force getting abused and attacked in Kashmir

May 9, 2017, 11:58 am IST

Justice Karnan sentenced to 6 months imprisonment

Jan 1, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Top 10 viral news of the year 2017

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close