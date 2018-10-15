Here’s the list of highest paid item girls in the Bollywood Industry – See Pics

All filmmakers put one or two hot item dance in the movie to make the film a hit. In this case director of the film keeps finding very hot actresses for item songs.Here’s the list of highest paid item girls in the Bollywood Industry.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is also one of Bollywood’s popular actresses.Bipasha Basu also dances in item songs and Bipasha Basu charges Rs 1 crore.

Mallika Sherawat



Mallika Sherawat has become one of China’s most popular actresses. Mallika Sherawat has done a lot of films in China with Jackie Chan and Mallika Sherawat in India charges Rs 1.5 crore for an item song.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has been in discussion every day in India and Bollywood for the past one year. Since Malaika Arora has divorced Arbaaz Khan, her fan followings have increased since then. Malaika Arora takes one crore rupees to dance an item song.

Sunny Leone

Today Sunny Leone has become crores of fans in Bollywood and India. Sunny Leone has become a successful actress in Bollywood because of her hotness and Sunny Leone charges an amount of Rs 3 crore for an item dance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

At the first place comes Bebo means the most popular Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most expensive actresses in Bollywood and Kareena takes 5 crores for an item dance and she has danced in many hits.