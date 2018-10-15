Kajal Aggarwal raising the temperature with her latest pictures

Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Kajal took social media by storm with her stunning avatar.

Dressed in a beautiful white outfit, Kajal looks ethereal as she strikes a pose on a bed of roses. To amp up the look, Kajal kept her makeup minimal and let her hair loose and messy, which is making fans go gaga over her beauty. Looking at the photo, one can say that Kajal is undoubtedly the queen of hearts and one of the most good-looking actors of the South film industry.