Pakistan Says If India Launches One Surgical Strike, Pakistan Will Respond With 10. See How Twitter Trolled the Statement

Oct 15, 2018, 06:17 pm IST
Pakistan has always remained in a complete mode of denial about the surgical strike Indian army had conducted by crossing the borders and now there are more statements in tune with the same stand. Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said today that if India dares to launch a surgical strike inside Pakistan, it will face ten surgical strikes in response.

Earlier Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that India India would “avenge” the death of its soldiers and take “stern action” against Pakistan and Ghafoor had replied that Pakistan Army is “ready for a war” but prefers the path of peace as it is in the best interests of its people.

As soon as Major Ghafoor made this statement about retaliating with ten surgical strikes, social media was abuzz with reactions and Indian Twitter users didn’t miss the opportunity of trolling him and Pakistan in an epic manner. Check out some selected tweets:

 

