Pakistan Says If India Launches One Surgical Strike, Pakistan Will Respond With 10. See How Twitter Trolled the Statement

Pakistan has always remained in a complete mode of denial about the surgical strike Indian army had conducted by crossing the borders and now there are more statements in tune with the same stand. Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said today that if India dares to launch a surgical strike inside Pakistan, it will face ten surgical strikes in response.

Earlier Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that India India would “avenge” the death of its soldiers and take “stern action” against Pakistan and Ghafoor had replied that Pakistan Army is “ready for a war” but prefers the path of peace as it is in the best interests of its people.

As soon as Major Ghafoor made this statement about retaliating with ten surgical strikes, social media was abuzz with reactions and Indian Twitter users didn’t miss the opportunity of trolling him and Pakistan in an epic manner. Check out some selected tweets:

Pehle dal chawal ka intazam to kar lo! IMF se kaho thoda de de? — deepak soni (@dxbdeepak) October 14, 2018

“#Pakistan goes for war mongering again, warns of '10 #surgicalstrikes' if #India carries out one

“

Retaliatory two way surgical strike means war… & may be suicidal path is better for Pak than war on terrorism & economy front..? — CrooksMaster (@CrooksMaster) October 13, 2018

Soch na v mat ak karoge to Pakistan ka naxsa nehi rahega. — Ajit Biswal (@ajitbisswal) October 14, 2018

DON QUIXOTE OF PAKISTAN "If India dares to launch a surgical strike inside Pakistan, it'll face 10 surgical strikes in response" Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor

~ @RadioPakistan Focus on your $96B foreign debt

Sabre rattling in not EMI

Indian Surgical Strikes unanswered@nsitharamanfan pic.twitter.com/sDiTUWsDSj — @akashtv1soni (@Akashtv1Soni) October 14, 2018

This article authenticate that what the damage was done by our army in the surgical strike to pakistan.

Don't warns us if army takes it serious than there will be no place on earth for you to hide…Army will deliver you directly to Jahannum. pic.twitter.com/s1c8QuX1Cd — sandeep singh (@sandeep782000) October 14, 2018

Ise khte he indian army ka khoof..? — rj (@RJsuthar22) October 13, 2018

Ok … Just a day back Imran was selling buffalos & cars & begging pakistani to give Money … Today threatening to attack India … ?? ?? ??? ??? ???? ????? ??? ?????? — Amit Saxena (@saxenaamit7404) October 13, 2018