Son of BJP Founder Leader quits BJP and now decides to Join Congress?

Manvendra Singh, son of former external affairs minister Jaswant Singh, finally made his future political course clear, 22 days after he quit the BJP on whose ticket he was elected an MLA from Sheo in 2013.

In an exclusive conversation with HT, Mavendra confirmed on Sunday that he will join the Congress. Until now, there were only speculations about joining the grand old party of India.

Asked if his wife, Chitra Singh, and mother, Sheetal Kanwar, will also join the party, Mavendra said.” But asked to clarify if this included Jaswant Singh, he said ‘no’. “That statement (about trees and plants) was in jest,” he said, adding that his brother will also join and the entire family will support the Congress.

Manvendra announced his exit from BJP on September 22 during the Swabhiman Rally called by him to salvage the Rajput pride. Rajputs are unhappy with the BJP since it denied ticket to Jaswant in the 2014 general election to contest from Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha seat.

The community has expressed displeasure with the party for some other issues, too. The Sheo MLA did not specify when he will join the Congress but unconfirmed reports suggest it could happen on October 17.

Manvendra is keen to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He said cryptically when asked if he wanted to contest for a Lok Sabha seat. There have been speculations that the Rajput leader will seek a Congress ticket for his wife, Chitra Singh, for the assembly election.

Manvendra denied this. “There’s been no discussion on this, he said. Asked if the party offered her a ticket, will she contest, he said, “I haven’t seen the future.” By quitting the BJP, the Jasol (their native village) family ended four-decade-old association with the BJP. Jaswant Singh was one of the founders of the party in 1980.