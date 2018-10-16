Navratri Special Recipe : Gooseberry Mould

Ingredients
½ kg. gooseberries (to be hulled and cleaned)
½ cup water
2 tbsp. cornflour
Sugar to taste (between ½ to ¾ cup)
Little castor Sugar
½ cup cream
How to Make Gooseberry Mould
Put the gooseberries in a saucepan with the water and stew it till the fruit softens to a pulp.
Drain off the juice through a fine sieve.
Mix cornflour with cold water to form a smooth paste, then add it to the fruit juice and cook it for 2-3 minutes.
Push the fruit through a sieve and stir it into the hot mixture.
Sweeten to taste and cool.
Then pour into individual bowls or a large bowl.
Sprinkle the top with a little castor sugar and chill. Serve, decorated with whipped cream.
