Navratri Special Recipe : Gooseberry Mould

Ingredients

½ kg. gooseberries (to be hulled and cleaned)

½ cup water

2 tbsp. cornflour

Sugar to taste (between ½ to ¾ cup)

Little castor Sugar

½ cup cream

How to Make Gooseberry Mould

Put the gooseberries in a saucepan with the water and stew it till the fruit softens to a pulp.

Drain off the juice through a fine sieve.

Mix cornflour with cold water to form a smooth paste, then add it to the fruit juice and cook it for 2-3 minutes.

Push the fruit through a sieve and stir it into the hot mixture.

Sweeten to taste and cool.

Then pour into individual bowls or a large bowl.

Sprinkle the top with a little castor sugar and chill. Serve, decorated with whipped cream.