NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Gooseberry Mould

Oct 16, 2018, 07:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

½ kg. gooseberries (to be hulled and cleaned)
½ cup water
2 tbsp. cornflour
Sugar to taste (between ½ to ¾ cup)
Little castor Sugar
½ cup cream

How to Make Gooseberry Mould

Put the gooseberries in a saucepan with the water and stew it till the fruit softens to a pulp.
Drain off the juice through a fine sieve.
Mix cornflour with cold water to form a smooth paste, then add it to the fruit juice and cook it for 2-3 minutes.
Push the fruit through a sieve and stir it into the hot mixture.
Sweeten to taste and cool.
Then pour into individual bowls or a large bowl.
Sprinkle the top with a little castor sugar and chill. Serve, decorated with whipped cream.

Tags

Related Articles

Akuri
Jul 3, 2018, 12:00 pm IST

Cook your eggs the Parsi style- Akuri

Dec 31, 2017, 06:40 pm IST

Atlas Ramachandran to be released soon; reason is this former chief minister

Feb 16, 2018, 05:54 pm IST

This is what PM Narendra Modi said when a student asked him about upcoming ‘Lok Sabha Election Exam 2019’

burj-khalifa
Mar 22, 2018, 09:11 pm IST

Burj Khalifa to light up with Pakistan flag for this reason

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close