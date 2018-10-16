Amidst all the protests against SC verdict in Sabarimala, a woman has attempted suicide in Nilakkal area near Sabarimala. A woman called Ratnamma, a member of the ‘NamajapaYajna’ group is the one who did this adventure and she was eventually forced out of her act by Police.

She had announced that she is ready to die for protecting the customs and traditions and had almost hung herself on a tree. Meanwhile, the protests are only intensifying near the Pamba region and ADGP Anil Kanth has left to Nilakkal region to analyse the situation. More women officers have been deployed in this area.

Kerala Government has also been quite firm on their stand to implement SC verdict. The government has decided to employ more police forces near the Pamba and Nilakkal area. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear that he will implement SC order despite all challenges.