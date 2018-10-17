Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht is a lip-smacking mutton curry that will leave you licking your fingers. Onions are sliced and fried until it turns into a deep brown colour, which makes it the star ingredients of this mutton dish.

Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht

Prep in: 30 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 60 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For the Marinade

300 grams Mutton, on the bone

3/4 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

Salt, to taste

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

For the Bhune Pyaaz Ka Gosht Gravy

2 tablespoons Cooking oil

1/2 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

1 Cloves (Laung)

1 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds

1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds

3 Onions, thinly sliced

2 inch Ginger, finely chopped

6 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1/2 cup Homemade tomato puree

Salt, to taste

1 Green Chilli

1 teaspoon Red chilli powder

1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder

1 teaspoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves

Other Ingredients

2 tablespoons Ghee

1 inch Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini)

1 Bay leaf (tej patta)

1 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds

1 Cloves (Laung)

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1/4 teaspoon Nutmeg powder

How to make