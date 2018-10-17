RecipeFood

Delicious Mutton Curry With Onions & Spices- Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht

Oct 17, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
2 minutes read
Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht

Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht is a lip-smacking mutton curry that will leave you licking your fingers. Onions are sliced and fried until it turns into a deep brown colour, which makes it the star ingredients of this mutton dish.

Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht

Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht

Prep in: 30 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 60 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For the Marinade

  • 300 grams Mutton, on the bone
  • 3/4 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

For the Bhune Pyaaz Ka Gosht Gravy

  • 2 tablespoons Cooking oil
  • 1/2 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
  • 1 Cloves (Laung)
  • 1 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds
  • 3 Onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 inch Ginger, finely chopped
  • 6 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup Homemade tomato puree
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1 Green Chilli
  • 1 teaspoon Red chilli powder
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
  • 1 teaspoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves

Other Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Ghee
  • 1 inch Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini)
  • 1 Bay leaf (tej patta)
  • 1 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds
  • 1 Cloves (Laung)
  • 1 teaspoon Garam masala powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Nutmeg powder

How to make

  • To begin making the Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht we will first marinate the mutton.
  • Wash and clean the mutton pieces well. Drain the water out completely. In a mixing bowl, combine the mutton pieces along with salt, turmeric powder and the dahi.
  • Mix well and massage the marinade into the mutton and set aside until required.
  • To make the gravy for the Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht
  • Heat a pan with oil on medium flame, to this add the cinnamon stick, clove, cardamom and cumin seeds.
  • Once the whole spices have begun to sizzle add the sliced onions and salt, and fry until it turns into a light brown colour.
  • This will take about 3-4 minutes on medium heat.
  • When the onions have just about turned brown, add in the ginger, green chilli and garlic.
  • Continue to fry, stirring continuously, until the onions turn into a deep brown colour.
  • At this stage add in the dry spice powders – red chilli powder, cumin powder and coriander powder.
  • Give it a good mix and add in the tomato puree. Cook the Bhune Pyaz masala for about a minute or two and turn off the flame.
  • Allow the Bhune Pyaz Masala to come to room temperature.
  • Transfer the Bhune Pyaz Masala to a mixer-jar and grind into a smooth paste using some water. Ensure your mixture is thick.
  • Heat a pressure cooker with ghee on medium flame, into the cooker add the in cinnamon, bay leaf, cardamom and cloves.
  • To this add the marinated mutton along with the marinade and continue to cook for a good 10 minutes.
  • After 10 minutes of cooking the mutton in its own juices, add the freshly ground Bhune Pyaz Masala and the nutmeg and garam masala powder.
  • Add 1/2 cup of water, cover the pressure cooker and cook for 3 whistles. Turn off the flame and allow the pressure to release naturally.
  • Open the pressure cooker, give the Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht a stir, check the salt and spices and adjust according to taste.
  • Transfer the Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht to a serving bowl and serve hot.
  • Serve Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht Recipe along Chilli Cheese Stuffed Kulchas

Tags

Related Articles

white sauce pasta
Apr 18, 2018, 11:43 am IST

How to make simple white sauce pasta

Oct 6, 2018, 02:42 pm IST

Crunchy Coconut Peanut Chutney With Besan Carrot Dosa

Mushrooms On Toast
Jul 28, 2018, 02:33 pm IST

Simple sandwich toast to make your kids day- Mushrooms On Toast

Jan 7, 2018, 04:56 pm IST

A healthy day begins with a healthy breakfast

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close