Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht is a lip-smacking mutton curry that will leave you licking your fingers. Onions are sliced and fried until it turns into a deep brown colour, which makes it the star ingredients of this mutton dish.
Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht
Prep in: 30 minutes
Cooks in: 30 minutes
Total in: 60 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
For the Marinade
- 300 grams Mutton, on the bone
- 3/4 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
- Salt, to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
For the Bhune Pyaaz Ka Gosht Gravy
- 2 tablespoons Cooking oil
- 1/2 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
- 1 Cloves (Laung)
- 1 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds
- 3 Onions, thinly sliced
- 2 inch Ginger, finely chopped
- 6 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup Homemade tomato puree
- Salt, to taste
- 1 Green Chilli
- 1 teaspoon Red chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
- 1 teaspoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves
Other Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons Ghee
- 1 inch Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini)
- 1 Bay leaf (tej patta)
- 1 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds
- 1 Cloves (Laung)
- 1 teaspoon Garam masala powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Nutmeg powder
How to make
- To begin making the Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht we will first marinate the mutton.
- Wash and clean the mutton pieces well. Drain the water out completely. In a mixing bowl, combine the mutton pieces along with salt, turmeric powder and the dahi.
- Mix well and massage the marinade into the mutton and set aside until required.
- To make the gravy for the Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht
- Heat a pan with oil on medium flame, to this add the cinnamon stick, clove, cardamom and cumin seeds.
- Once the whole spices have begun to sizzle add the sliced onions and salt, and fry until it turns into a light brown colour.
- This will take about 3-4 minutes on medium heat.
- When the onions have just about turned brown, add in the ginger, green chilli and garlic.
- Continue to fry, stirring continuously, until the onions turn into a deep brown colour.
- At this stage add in the dry spice powders – red chilli powder, cumin powder and coriander powder.
- Give it a good mix and add in the tomato puree. Cook the Bhune Pyaz masala for about a minute or two and turn off the flame.
- Allow the Bhune Pyaz Masala to come to room temperature.
- Transfer the Bhune Pyaz Masala to a mixer-jar and grind into a smooth paste using some water. Ensure your mixture is thick.
- Heat a pressure cooker with ghee on medium flame, into the cooker add the in cinnamon, bay leaf, cardamom and cloves.
- To this add the marinated mutton along with the marinade and continue to cook for a good 10 minutes.
- After 10 minutes of cooking the mutton in its own juices, add the freshly ground Bhune Pyaz Masala and the nutmeg and garam masala powder.
- Add 1/2 cup of water, cover the pressure cooker and cook for 3 whistles. Turn off the flame and allow the pressure to release naturally.
- Open the pressure cooker, give the Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht a stir, check the salt and spices and adjust according to taste.
- Transfer the Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht to a serving bowl and serve hot.
- Serve Bhune Pyaz Ka Gosht Recipe along Chilli Cheese Stuffed Kulchas
