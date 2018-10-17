Simple Coconut Chutney Powder To Take Your Dosas With

Try your dosas or idlis with this delicious Coconut Chutney Powder

Coconut Chutney Powder

Ingredients

Coconut – 4 cups

Urad dal – 4 TBSP

Curry leaves- 1 cup

Dry chilies- 10

Tamarind paste- 1 TSP

Salt- to taste

Asafetida- 1 pinch

Lime leaves – 2

Sugar- ½ TSP

Preparations

Roast urad dal till golden brown. Allow to cool and grind.

Roast coconut, dry chilies and curry leaves in medium flame. Stir



When coconut turns golden brown, add lime leaves, tamarind and asafetida.

Roast for another 3 minutes more. Add salt.

Allow to cool and then grind to powder form.

Add urad dal powder to this and mix well.

Add ½ TSP sugar to adjust taste.

Mix well and store in an airtight container.

Food Note