Simple Coconut Chutney Powder To Take Your Dosas With

Oct 17, 2018, 01:30 pm IST
Try your dosas or idlis with this delicious Coconut Chutney Powder

Ingredients

  • Coconut – 4 cups
  • Urad dal – 4 TBSP
  • Curry leaves- 1 cup
  • Dry chilies- 10
  • Tamarind paste- 1 TSP
  • Salt- to taste
  • Asafetida- 1 pinch
  • Lime leaves – 2
  • Sugar- ½ TSP

Preparations

  • Roast urad dal till golden brown. Allow to cool and grind.
  • Roast coconut, dry chilies and curry leaves in medium flame. Stir
  • When coconut turns golden brown, add lime leaves, tamarind and asafetida.
  • Roast for another 3 minutes more. Add salt.
  • Allow to cool and then grind to powder form.
  • Add urad dal powder to this and mix well.
  • Add ½ TSP sugar to adjust taste.
  • Mix well and store in an airtight container.

Food Note

  • Its chutney powder you can use for dosa, rice and even roti or aloo porotta.
  • You can make and store them in the fridge for longer use.
  • You can use chilli powder too but taste better with dry chilli.
  • If using chilli powder, make sure you add it later with tamarind only.

