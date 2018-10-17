Simple Coconut Chutney Powder To Take Your Dosas With

Try your dosas or idlis with this delicious Coconut Chutney Powder
Coconut Chutney Powder
Ingredients
- Coconut – 4 cups
- Urad dal – 4 TBSP
- Curry leaves- 1 cup
- Dry chilies- 10
- Tamarind paste- 1 TSP
- Salt- to taste
- Asafetida- 1 pinch
- Lime leaves – 2
- Sugar- ½ TSP
READ ALSO: Ruchi Recipe: Delicious Karemeen Fried With Green Pepper
Preparations
- Roast urad dal till golden brown. Allow to cool and grind.
- Roast coconut, dry chilies and curry leaves in medium flame. Stir
- When coconut turns golden brown, add lime leaves, tamarind and asafetida.
- Roast for another 3 minutes more. Add salt.
- Allow to cool and then grind to powder form.
- Add urad dal powder to this and mix well.
- Add ½ TSP sugar to adjust taste.
- Mix well and store in an airtight container.
Food Note
- Its chutney powder you can use for dosa, rice and even roti or aloo porotta.
- You can make and store them in the fridge for longer use.
- You can use chilli powder too but taste better with dry chilli.
- If using chilli powder, make sure you add it later with tamarind only.
Post Your Comments