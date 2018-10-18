NorthEastUnited Makes an Incredible Comeback, Beats Chennai 4-3

An inspired NorthEast United FC bounced back from 1-3 down to beat Chennaiyin FC 4-3 in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday, handing the defending champions their third straight defeat of the season.

Chennai went ahead as early as in the 4th minute. Confusion among the NorthEast defenders arose as Rowlin Borges scored an own goal giving the home side an early lead. In the 15th minute, Chennai increased their lead as Thoi Singh ran past the NorthEast defender to tap in an inch-perfect pass from Isaac Vanmalsawma from the right. (CHE 2-NEU 0).

NorthEast United scored their first goal before the half-hour mark. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored, bringing the visitors back in the contest. But Chennai seemed in no trouble as they shook the net soon again. Thoi Singh back-heeled the ball inside the goal as Chennaiyin FC score their third goal of the match in the 32nd minute. But from there it was an incredible display of football from NEU.

AT the 37th minute, through a great first touch and then an excellent finish, Bartholomew Ogbeche scored his and the team’s second goal for the night. (CHE 3- NEU 2) In the dying moments of the first half, NEU scored from a free kick keeping the scores level. 9 minutes into the second half NEU went ahead for the first time in the match and went on to keep that score intact till the end.