How To Make Orange Soda at Home

Oct 19, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
Home Made Orange Soda

Cool yourself with this delicious Home Made Orange Soda

Home Made Orange Soda

Home Made Orange Soda

Ingredients

  • 4-5 Oranges
  • 4 Tbsp Sugar
  • 1 Carrot – grated
  • 100 ml lemonade
  • 1 Cup soda water

Method

  • Juice the oranges in a blender.
  • Strain the juice using a strainer.
  • Bring the juice to a boil. This will take 7 to 8 minutes.
  • Cool the juice and add grated carrot and sugar. Blend into a smooth liquid.
  • Pass the liquid through a strainer.
  • Take a glass and add this liquid to it.
  • Add 100 ml lemonade and top with soda water.
  • The orange soda is ready to serve.

