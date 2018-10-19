How To Make Orange Soda at Home

Cool yourself with this delicious Home Made Orange Soda
Home Made Orange Soda
Ingredients
- 4-5 Oranges
- 4 Tbsp Sugar
- 1 Carrot – grated
- 100 ml lemonade
- 1 Cup soda water
Method
- Juice the oranges in a blender.
- Strain the juice using a strainer.
- Bring the juice to a boil. This will take 7 to 8 minutes.
- Cool the juice and add grated carrot and sugar. Blend into a smooth liquid.
- Pass the liquid through a strainer.
- Take a glass and add this liquid to it.
- Add 100 ml lemonade and top with soda water.
- The orange soda is ready to serve.
