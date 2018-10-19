Woman kills herself and her children after husband fakes death

A Chinese woman has killed herself and her two young children after her husband faked his death in an attempt to claim insurance payout – but without her knowledge.Her husband faked his own death to escape debt ended up losing his entire family in the process.

The man had racked up £11,000 in internet gambling, as per Daily mail report.To get rid of the debt, he bought a life-insurance policy worth £100,000 .

He then borrowed a car and drove it into a river to make it look like he drowned without telling his wife of his plans.

After a few days of his ‘death’, his wife wrote a suicide note and posted it online, saying “All I want is our family of four to be together”.She took their two children, aged 4 and 3, to a pond and drowned herself.

The following day, the man turned himself into the police.He is being detained for insurance fraud and damaging property.