Woman marries best Friend’s Dad who is double her Age, Vacation Pics Went Viral

A woman married her best mate’s dad who is double her age – and now the trio all go on holiday together. Real estate agent Taylor Lehman, 27, admitted she did feel guilty at first about dating Kern, 54, due to her friendship with his daughter Amanda, 30.

But five years on, the couple from Phoenix, Arizona, USA, are still going strong – and Taylor says people compare them to Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas. Taylor told how she and Kern never expected their “rebound fling” to turn into marriage.

After discovering a shared love for music, travelling and having fun, the pair quickly moved in together. The couple, who have been mistaken for father and daughter once, now have the support of their families despite initial concern and shock.

Taylor recalled: “When we first met, I worked with Kern’s daughter, she was my best friend and he was married at the time. I was also in a relationship.

“At first I thought he was very handsome. I have always been attracted to older guys. He thought I was cute, and we started flirting at the bar.” “Amanda and I had been friends for a year before I got with her dad, so I did have a lot of guilt and felt bad at first. “But over time I have gotten over that. She knows I will always be there for her in her life and problems.

“At the beginning, my parents were kind of concerned, my mum was upset that this was my friend’s dad, but they know I’ve always dated older men.