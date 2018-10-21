Fuel price hike : Petrol, CNG pumps to remain shut on tomorrow

In protest against Delhi government’s refusal to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol in the capital, 400 petrol pumps along with linked Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) dispensing units will remain shut tomorrow for 24 hours.

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association president Nischal Singhania on Sunday stated that about 400 petrol pumps in the capital which also have linked CNG pumps with them would remain closed in protest from 0600 hrs onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 0500 hrs on October 23, 2018.

“The central government had slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. This was followed by reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) by various states including neighboring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh bringing relief to their residents. But Delhi government refused to reduce VAT on both petrol and diesel resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” said Mr Singhania.

“Due to low prices in states like UP and Haryana, customers are deserting the petrol pumps in Delhi leading to huge drop in sales,” he said.

“Due to difference in prices there has been a sharp drop of 50 pc to 60 pc in sale of diesel in Delhi and 25 pc in petrol in this quarter. On October 22, all the 400 pumps of Delhi will neither purchase nor sell petrol, diesel & CNG in protest for reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel in Delhi. This festival season is peak season for our sale due to social travelling by residents of Delhi,” he added.