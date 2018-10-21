Home Remedies For High Blood Pressure

Health & FitnessLatest News

Watermelon and apple can control blood pressure. One cup of watermelon juice early morning on an empty stomach is very beneficial.

Those who go for morning walk should keep a small piece of ginger with 4-5 basil leaves and 4-5 small cubes of rock sugar in their mouth. This should be slowly sucked in order to control the blood pressure.

A glass of warm lemon water can be consumed with a teaspoon of honey, two to three times a day.

Potatoes, especially boiled, may help in lowering blood pressure. Boil them with their skin so that they absorb lesser amount of salt. A salt-free diet is recommended for patients with high blood pressure.

Coriander powder mixed with honey can help manage blood pressure.

Raw vegetable juices should be consumes, especially carrot and spinach. Spinach and carrot can be eaten in soups or salads too.

Chew 20 neem leaves with water every morning.

