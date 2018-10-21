J&K: 3 Terrorists Shot Dead, Several Injured In Encounter

Three persons were killed and several injured during clashes near the encounter site in Larro area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by ANI.

One of the deceased is identified as Ubaid Laway, son of Mohd Maqbool Laway, a resident of Larro area of Kulgam.

“Civilians visited the encounter site immediately after operation in spite of request not to visit, as a thorough search was underway. After forces withdrew, some explosive substance went off resulting in injuries to civilians. One civilian died,” said J&K Police.

Security forces early today have gunned down three militants in a gunfight in Larro, Kulgam.

Sources said the militants were hiding inside a house. Heavy exchange of fire from both the sides was reported.