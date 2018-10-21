School Teacher Beats 8-year-old Student to Death

A teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district has been booked after an eight-year-old boy died allegedly after being beaten by him. Arbaj was allegedly beaten by his teacher Jairaj in Sadimadanput village on Tuesday, senior police officer L B Kumar Pal said.

The student was admitted to a hospital where he died on Friday. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family member.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating into the matter.

In an earlier incident, a five-year-old boy was allegedly hit by his teacher with a stick at a private school in Tarnaka area in Hyderabad. The boy, a UKG student, was taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

In a complaint, the boy’s father said the teacher hit his son with a stick on his back, Osmania University Police Station Inspector V Ashok Reddy said. Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.