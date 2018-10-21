Latest NewsIndia

School Teacher Beats 8-year-old Student to Death

FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family member.

Oct 21, 2018, 03:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

A teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district has been booked after an eight-year-old boy died allegedly after being beaten by him. Arbaj was allegedly beaten by his teacher Jairaj in Sadimadanput village on Tuesday, senior police officer L B Kumar Pal said.

The student was admitted to a hospital where he died on Friday. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family member.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating into the matter.

In an earlier incident, a five-year-old boy was allegedly hit by his teacher with a stick at a private school in Tarnaka area in Hyderabad. The boy, a UKG student, was taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

In a complaint, the boy’s father said the teacher hit his son with a stick on his back, Osmania University Police Station Inspector V Ashok Reddy said. Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 29, 2018, 05:35 pm IST

After Modis Fitness Challenge, Its Sachin’s Kit-up Challenge. Watch Video

Modiji
May 1, 2018, 06:22 pm IST

Narendra Modi dares Rahul Gandhi to speak 15 minutes on Congress’ achievements

Ajay Devgn & Kajol
Mar 15, 2018, 07:47 am IST

Ajay Devgn about the dramatic style of his marriage with Kajol

Jul 29, 2018, 09:25 pm IST

A.M.M.A Keeps This Important Restriction On Its Members

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close