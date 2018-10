Sonam Kapoor makes a cool style statement at her recent airport spotting where she combined black and yellow flowing pantsuit it seems absolutely stunning.

Sonam donned in a yellow flowy pantsuit over a black cardigan and added a hippie touch with a black floppy hat. Besides this, her crimson matte lipstick was spot on and her Linda Farrow sunglasses were truly a highlight.

Take a look at the pictures below: