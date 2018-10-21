Superstar Rajinikanth responded to Women Entry in Sabarimala Temple

The temple traditions established generations ago and followed over a long period of time should not be tampered with, ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth said here, in his first response to the recent Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala.

Speaking to reporters at the airport on his return from the shooting of Petta, he said the unique religious traditions of each temple must be respected. “There is no second opinion on women having equal rights; but when you speak about a temple, every temple has its time-honoured rituals, besides traditions being followed for a long time. My humble opinion is that no one should interfere in that”, Rajinikanth said.

When a reporter asked him if that meant the Supreme Court order can be ignored, Rajinikanth replied, “I am not saying we must ignore it, but in issues concerning religion and related rituals, caution must be exercised”.

On the #MeToo movement gaining momentum with several women coming out with complaints of sexual harassment against men, including celebrities, Rajinikanth said, “Me Too movement supports women; but then, it should not be misused. They must use it in the correct way”.

When asked about Chinmayi’s charge against lyricist Vairamuthu, the superstar replied, “Vairamuthu has denied them, saying such an incident had never happened and that he has proof of that. He has also said (victim) women can file cases”. Asked if he supported #MeToo, he insisted, “It’s definitely good for women. It should be used properly”.