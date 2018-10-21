Latest Newscelebrities

Veteran actress Shwetha Menon bags The Best Actress Award At Delhi International Film Festival

Oct 21, 2018, 06:28 am IST
Veteran actress Shwetha Menon who had played the lead role in the women-centric film Nawal Enna Jewel has bagged the best actress award at Delhi International Film Festival. Though the film failed at the box office the actress was lauded for her performance in the role Asma in the film.

The film festival was started on 14th October and was held for 5 days, where 194 films from 74 countries across the world, have been screened. Shwetha has taken to Twitter to share the news and thanked everyone for supporting her. She has also congratulated the film director Renjilal Damodaran for winning a special Festival Award.

