Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Green Tea

Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
- Green tea is an abundant source of antioxidants that help fight damage-causing free radicals in your skin and body. This helps maintain the healthy functioning of your skin cells and prevents damage.
- The ingredient helps remove toxins, which improves skin health and complexion. Green tea face packs can help improve your skin’s texture, leaving you with a healthy glow.
- The antioxidants and tannins also help reduce puffiness and dark circles. They do this by helping shrink blood vessels under the skin around your eyes.
- The healthy functioning of your skin cells allows for normal skin cell turnover, preventing signs of aging such as age spots, fine lines, sagging skin, and wrinkles.
- Catechins present in green tea have antibacterial properties that help reduce acne and prevent breakouts.
Green tea draws out impurities from your pores, toning your skin and minimizing pore size.
