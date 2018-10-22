Latest NewsBeauty

Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Green Tea

Oct 22, 2018, 10:17 am IST
Less than a minute
Green-Tea-Benefits

Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin

  • Green tea is an abundant source of antioxidants that help fight damage-causing free radicals in your skin and body. This helps maintain the healthy functioning of your skin cells and prevents damage.
  • The ingredient helps remove toxins, which improves skin health and complexion. Green tea face packs can help improve your skin’s texture, leaving you with a healthy glow.
  • The antioxidants and tannins also help reduce puffiness and dark circles. They do this by helping shrink blood vessels under the skin around your eyes.
  • The healthy functioning of your skin cells allows for normal skin cell turnover, preventing signs of aging such as age spots, fine lines, sagging skin, and wrinkles.
  • Catechins present in green tea have antibacterial properties that help reduce acne and prevent breakouts.
    Green tea draws out impurities from your pores, toning your skin and minimizing pore size.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 9, 2018, 01:23 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS! National Anthem in Theatres; Supreme Court’s verdict

Nov 27, 2017, 01:38 pm IST

Unveiled in style the next luxury car

EK DO DEEN DANCE
Mar 26, 2018, 07:46 am IST

Trolls target on actress for featuring in a remix of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic hit

Dec 9, 2017, 09:28 pm IST

Woman kidnapped in broad daylight, video goes viral – Watch video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close