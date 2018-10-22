Latest Newscelebrities

Nia Sharma’s sizzling pics are breaking the internet like a storm

Oct 22, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest actresses. The small screen actress who gained recognition with the role of Manvi in a daily soap Ek Hazarron Mein Meri Behna is in headlines again.

Once again she has taken over the social media by a storm with this gorgeous version. One of the most talented and hottest stars of the small screen as well as the big screen, she has only evolved for good. Treating her fans with her sizzling Instagram posts, she manages to hog headlines every time.

Take a look at her pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Taki Taki Taki Taki…Rumba!

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lip sync or ship sink! ? #badlipsyncing?? U ever got it worse than me?

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tell me something girl…. are you happyyyy in this modern worlddd…!

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Far from being ‘on point’ and a little closer to getting there! #saree

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Trippingover my new @fentybeauty #yadig lipstick #rihannafenty ?? Last few good days of #Twisted2 ?

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

