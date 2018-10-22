Recipe

Pineapple Sunrise Mimosas: Recipe

Oct 22, 2018, 02:51 pm IST
Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 cups pineapple juice
  • 1 1/8 cups orange juice
  • 1/3 cup lime juice
  • 1/4 fresh pineapple, sliced
  • 1/2 blood orange, sliced
  • 1/2 lime, sliced
  • 1 (750 milliliter) bottle Prosecco (Italian sparkling wine)
  • 1/4 cup Camparipineapple and orange slices, for garnish (optional)

Method

  • Stir pineapple juice, orange juice, and lime juice together in a large pitcher or punch bowl. Add pineapple, blood orange, and lime slices. Cover; refrigerate 2 to 24 hours.
  • To serve, pour 1/2 cup juice mixture into each glass or champagne flute. Add 1/4 cup Prosecco per serving. Slowly drizzle in 1 teaspoon Campari. Garnish with a fresh pineapple or orange slice, if desired.

