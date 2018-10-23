Author Ira Trivedi Files Legal Notice against Chetan Bhagat

The #MeToo movement in India is seeing a good number of stories coming out against very well known personalities, and while there have been claims of sexual harassment, there have also been counter claims and denial of any wrong doing. Author Ira Trivedi, who had accused Chetan Bhagat of sexual harassment, has now filed a legal notice against him for trying to malign her image.

Ira said that Chetan lied on Twitter to his 12.3 million followers when he accused her of wanting to kiss him and that the one tweet from him has caused her a lot of distress as she was trolled for it. Chetan had, after being accused of sexual harassment, posted screenshots of an email that Ira had written to him in 2013, saying that she had wanted to kiss him. Ira had concluded the email with ‘Miss u kiss u’

After he posted the screenshot of her email, Ira decided to bring out the mail trail of the conversation she had with him to clear her name and filed a legal notice charging him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. She also alleged that he tried to malign her image by bringing out the email that she had written to him.