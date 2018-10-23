Latest Newscelebrities

Most expensive things which Bollywood celebrities gifted to their lady love

Oct 23, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Top celebrities in India, especially Bollywood actors, and actresses are owners of some of the most luxurious things in the world.

But not only they spend on themselves but also on their loved and dear ones. So here’s a list of stars and their expensive gifts to their partners.

Raj Kundra to Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra adores his ladylove and never shies away from pampering Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The British-born entrepreneur first gave her a 20-carat heart-shaped natural white diamond ring for their engagement and then a lavish mansion in England which was followed by a duplex apartment. And that is not the end as Raj even bought a flat in The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, which is the tallest building in this world, for his beautiful wife on the 19th floor.

Siddharth Roy Kapur to Vidya Balan

Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is married to actress Vidya Balan makes it a point to keep her happy and keeps on showering her with gifts. Apart from a lovely wedding ring Siddharth gifted Vidya with a sprawling flat in Juhu with a view which overlooks the Arabian Sea.

Ajay Devgn to Kajol

Ajay Devgn, who recently revealed in an interview that he got married to Kajol on the terrace of his flat, time and again keeps on showing his wife with expensive gifts. When Kajol gave birth to their first child Nysa, Ajay gifted her with an expensive high tech car.

Siddharth Malhotra to Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actors Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, who made their debut together in Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ were reportedly said to be dating for quite a while. Reports of their alleged relationship made headlines when Siddharth gifted Alia with an expensive camera which would even help her take selfies. Alia’s love for selfies is a known fact and Sid’s gift was one of the ideal ones for her.

Sanjay Dutt to Maanayata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is known for his large heartedness and the actor never shies away from expressing his love for his dear ones. Sanjay, who is married to Maanayata, gifted her with an expensive car worth crores.

Akshay Kumar to Twinkle Khanna

The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood is a complete family man and is known for doing sweet things for his family. The actor is also a doting husband, who knows how to woo his wife with special gifts and hence he gifted his wife Twinkle Khanna with a luxurious car on her 34th birthday.

