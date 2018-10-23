Unmarried 45-year-old Actress Becomes Mother of Baby Girl

The TV serial Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and film Dangal’s actress, Sakshi Tanwar is in the news and for all the good reasons. The 45 years old popular actress recently confirmed the news of adopting a baby girl. She shared the news with the world that and announced that she has named her Dityaa.

She defied all the odds and proved that it is not mandatory to become a mother only after marriage. For her this move of adopting a child, she is winning everyone’s heart on the internet. Sakshi also revealed that why she named her daughter Dityaa. She named her so because it means Goddess Lakshmi’s name. Talking to TOI, Sakshi said,

“With The Blessings Of My Parents And The Support Of My Family And Friends, I Have Adopted A Baby Girl Who Would Soon Turn 9 Months Old. I Am Extremely Delighted To Share My Happiness With You As I Welcome The Bundle Of Joy In My Life. This Is Undoubtedly The Greatest Moment Of My Life And I And My Entire Family Are Elated To Embrace Dityaa. She Is The Answer To All My Prayers And I Feel Blessed To Have Her In My Life..”