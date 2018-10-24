Latest NewsRecipe

Peanut Butter Cup Cookies: Recipe

Oct 24, 2018, 03:25 pm IST
Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup white sugar
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 40 miniature chocolate covered peanut butter cups, unwrapped

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Sift together the flour, salt and baking soda; set aside.
    Cream together the butter, sugar, peanut butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in the egg, vanilla and milk.
  • Add the flour mixture; mix well. Shape into 40 balls and place each into an ungreased mini muffin pan.
  • Bake at 375 degrees for about 8 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately press a mini peanut butter cup into each ball. Cool and carefully remove from pan.

