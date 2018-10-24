PM Narendra Modi awarded Seoul Peace Prize 2018

The Seoul Peace Prize Committee has decided to confer the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in recognition of his dedication to improving international cooperation, raising global economic growth, accelerating the Human Development of the people of India by fostering economic growth in the world’s fastest-growing large economy and furthering the development of democracy through anti-corruption and social integration efforts.

While awarding the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize, the Award Committee recognized Prime Minister Modi’s contributions to the growth of the Indian and global economies, crediting ‘Modinomics‘ for reducing the social and economic disparity between the rich and the poor.

The Committee lauded PM’s initiatives to make the government cleaner through anti-corruption measures and demonetization. The Committee also credited Prime Minister for his contribution towards regional and global peace through a proactive foreign policy with countries around the world under the ‘Modi Doctrine’ and the ‘Act East Policy.’ Prime Minister Modi is the fourteenth recipient of this award.

The award will be presented by the Seoul Peace Prize Foundation at a mutually convenient time.