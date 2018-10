Ingredients

1 12-ounce can ginger ale

1 1/2 cups pineapple juice

4 pieces fresh pineapple, cut into triangles

How to Make It

Step 1

In a pitcher, combine the ginger ale and pineapple juice. Serve over ice with a piece of pineapple.

Step 2

For an instant cocktail: Stir in 1/2 cup light rum before serving.