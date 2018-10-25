Popular South India actress Rakul Preet’s Social Account Got Hacked

Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter stating that her Instagram account was hacked by someone and requested to ignore if any links or messages are posted through her profile. Her Tweet reads “Hey guys !! My Instagram account has been hacked! Please do not respond to any links or messages till it’s recovered !! Thanks”.

This is not the first time this happened to a celebrity. Bollywood actress Krithi Sanon also faced this issue a while back. Currently, Rakul Preet is working along with actor Karthi for her upcoming movie Dev.