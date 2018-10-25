Latest Newscelebrities

Popular South India actress Rakul Preet’s Social Account Got Hacked

Oct 25, 2018, 02:26 pm IST
Less than a minute
Rakul

Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter stating that her Instagram account was hacked by someone and requested to ignore if any links or messages are posted through her profile. Her Tweet reads “Hey guys !! My Instagram account has been hacked! Please do not respond to any links or messages till it’s recovered !! Thanks”.

This is not the first time this happened to a celebrity. Bollywood actress Krithi Sanon also faced this issue a while back. Currently, Rakul Preet is working along with actor Karthi for her upcoming movie Dev.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 7, 2018, 02:35 pm IST

Abu Dhabi raffle: Jackpot winner can’t believe his luck

Jan 7, 2018, 06:09 am IST

Fire broke out on studio in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai

Nov 5, 2017, 06:26 am IST

Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile northeast of Riyadh

Sep 23, 2018, 06:40 am IST

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy accused doctor Kafeel Khan arrested again

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close