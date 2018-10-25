Soon Dads Will be Able to Breastfeed their Babies. Here is How

Certain things are meant to be done by certain people, that’s how nature probably wanted it. But if you have added ‘breastfeeding’ to that list to be something done by women only, you need to think again. Marie-Claire Springham, a product design student at Central Saint Martin’s, is in the process of making a ‘chestfeeding kit’.

The kit involves a man taking a cocktail of drugs throughout his partner’s pregnancy so that he grows milk ducts in time for the birth. Although in the early stages and not yet tested, designer Marie-Claire Springham, say its side effects will likely include men growing breasts up to a B cup.

Marie says the idea behind the product is for dads to be able to help mums who are struggling to breastfeed their newborns and to prevent dads from feeling left out in the care of their baby.

Men needs to take Progestin – a form of the female sex hormone progesterone – helps stimulate the production of milk-producing glands, needed for breastfeeding. In the last six weeks of pregnancy, the dad-to-be would then take another hormone, domperidone.

The ‘chestfeeding’ kit, which was Ms Springham’s final year university project, was crowned the winner of the world’s first Meaning-Centred Design Awards earlier this week.