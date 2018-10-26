Man divorces Wife for Being Fat by Triple Talaq

A 32-year-old man has been arrested at Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly divorcing his wife by giving her instant triple talaq, a practice which was recently banned, police said on Thursday.

After the wife approached Meghnagar police station in Jhabua on Tuesday, Arif Hussain, the accused, was booked under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018.

He was also booked under IPC sections 498 (A) (husband or in-laws subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 323 (causing hurt), said Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain.

Hussain was arrested on Wednesday, said Meghnagar police station in-charge Kushal Singh Rawat.

As per the complaint, the woman married Hussain about ten years ago. Everything went well in the first two years, but after she gained weight following the birth of two children, her husband and his family began to dislike her which led to harassment, she said in the complaint.