Pooja Dhanda bags Bronze Medal for India at World Championship

Pooja Dhanda joined the elite Indian company of women grapplers after defeating Grace Bullen of Norway 10-7 in the 57kg Freestyle category to clinch the bronze medal at the World Championships in Budapest on Thursday.

Before Pooja, only three Indian women grapplers Alka Tomar in 2006, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat in 2012 had won a bronze medal each at the World Championships tournament.

Pooja, who led 6-1 in the first period, had to go through some harrowing moments in the second period when the Norwegian launched an all-out attack which the Indian managed to stave off, despite giving away some passivity points and step-out points.

In fact, what clinched the bronze play-off bout in Pooja’s favour was the four-pointer which zoomed her to an unassailable lead after the Indian got to Grace’s leg and rolled her for the vital clincher.