Best Ayurvedic Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Tomato And Multani Mitti Face Pack
You Will Need
- 2 teaspoons multani mitti
- 1 teaspoon tomato juice
- ½ teaspoon sandalwood powder
What You Have To Do
- Combine the multani mitti, sandalwood powder, and tomato juice in a bowl. Make a fine paste.
- You can also add a pinch of turmeric (optional).
- Apply the mask to your face and let it dry.
- Wash it with water.
How Often You Should Do This
- Once a week.
Why This Works
- Multani mitti tones the skin, shrinks the pores, and clears all the oil and dirt from your face. This Ayurvedic face pack lightens your skin and makes it glow naturally.
