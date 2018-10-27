Best Ayurvedic Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Tomato And Multani Mitti Face Pack

You Will Need

2 teaspoons multani mitti

1 teaspoon tomato juice

½ teaspoon sandalwood powder

What You Have To Do

Combine the multani mitti, sandalwood powder, and tomato juice in a bowl. Make a fine paste.

You can also add a pinch of turmeric (optional).

Apply the mask to your face and let it dry.

Wash it with water.

How Often You Should Do This

Once a week.

Why This Works