Best Ayurvedic Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Oct 27, 2018, 09:46 am IST
Tomato And Multani Mitti Face Pack

You Will Need

  • 2 teaspoons multani mitti
  • 1 teaspoon tomato juice
  • ½ teaspoon sandalwood powder

What You Have To Do

  • Combine the multani mitti, sandalwood powder, and tomato juice in a bowl. Make a fine paste.
  • You can also add a pinch of turmeric (optional).
  • Apply the mask to your face and let it dry.
  • Wash it with water.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Once a week.

Why This Works

  • Multani mitti tones the skin, shrinks the pores, and clears all the oil and dirt from your face. This Ayurvedic face pack lightens your skin and makes it glow naturally.

