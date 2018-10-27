Latest Newscelebrities

Celebrities who sizzled in red carpet of 2018 Latin American Music Awards: See Pics

Oct 27, 2018, 07:38 am IST
Less than a minute

 

The biggest names in Latin music are coming together tonight for the 2018 Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This year, the show will be hosted by all-female artists: Becky G, Aracely Arambula, Leslie Grace, Gloria Trevi and Roselyn Sanchez.

Maluma, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Flo Rida, Prince Royce and more are all set to perform during the star-studded award show.

As for awards, J Balvin and Ozuna are tied with nine nominations each, the highest of any nominated artist this year. But the real question is: Who will walk away as the 2018 Artist of the Year? Bad Bunny, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Christian Nodal, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Shakira are all in the running for the prestigious award.

Maluma will also be recognized for the success that he has achieved so far in his career as a young performer with the Extraordinary Evolution Award. In addition, Daddy Yankee will be honored with this year’s Icon Award.

Celebrities in carpet look:

Third party image referece
Aracely Arambula arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Becky G arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Cynthia Olavarria arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Dayana Garroz arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Gaby Espino arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Gloria Trevi arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Leslie Grace arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Samadhi Zendejas arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tags

Related Articles

May 13, 2018, 06:32 pm IST

Five people died in bridge collapse and twenty missing in Pok

Parliament session
Apr 24, 2018, 07:28 pm IST

Not just film industry, parliament too facing casting couch,says Congress leader

Oct 12, 2017, 04:19 pm IST

Video: 6-year-old genius becomes Etihad airways pilot for a day

Jun 21, 2017, 10:52 pm IST

Saudi Arabia deports 15,000 Qatari Camels

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close