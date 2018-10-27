Fruit Custard Recipe

Mixed fruit custard makes for an amazing summer dessert which not only makes for a healthy dessert but also requires very less cooking with minimal ingredients. This one is a favourite among all age groups and a popular dish at dinner parties.
Ingredients Of Easy Fruit Custard
- 1 bowl Milk
- 1 Tbsp Custard Powder
- 2 tsp Brown sugar
- As needed Water
- 1/2 Apple, chopped
- 1 Small Banana, chopped
- 10-12 Nos Grapes, chopped
How to Make Easy Fruit Custard
- Boil milk in a deep pan.
- Meanwhile, in another small bowl put custard powder and add brown sugar to it.
- Pour some water into the bowl and mix well.
- Add the mixture to boiled milk.
- Whisk the milk thoroughly to avoid forming of lumps.
- Bring the mix to simmer and transfer it to a bowl.
- Take chopped apple, banana and grapes and put it over the custard.
- Delicious fruit custard is ready to be served. You can also put it in the fridge for a while to serve chilled custard.
