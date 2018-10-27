Fruit Custard Recipe

Latest NewsRecipe

Mixed fruit custard makes for an amazing summer dessert which not only makes for a healthy dessert but also requires very less cooking with minimal ingredients. This one is a favourite among all age groups and a popular dish at dinner parties.

Ingredients Of Easy Fruit Custard

  • 1 bowl Milk
  • 1 Tbsp Custard Powder
  • 2 tsp Brown sugar
  • As needed Water
  • 1/2 Apple, chopped
  • 1 Small Banana, chopped
  • 10-12 Nos Grapes, chopped

How to Make Easy Fruit Custard

  • Boil milk in a deep pan.
  • Meanwhile, in another small bowl put custard powder and add brown sugar to it.
  • Pour some water into the bowl and mix well.
  • Add the mixture to boiled milk.
  • Whisk the milk thoroughly to avoid forming of lumps.
  • Bring the mix to simmer and transfer it to a bowl.
  • Take chopped apple, banana and grapes and put it over the custard.
  • Delicious fruit custard is ready to be served. You can also put it in the fridge for a while to serve chilled custard.

