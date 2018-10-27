Fruit Custard Recipe

Mixed fruit custard makes for an amazing summer dessert which not only makes for a healthy dessert but also requires very less cooking with minimal ingredients. This one is a favourite among all age groups and a popular dish at dinner parties.

Ingredients Of Easy Fruit Custard

1 bowl Milk

1 Tbsp Custard Powder

2 tsp Brown sugar

As needed Water

1/2 Apple, chopped

1 Small Banana, chopped

10-12 Nos Grapes, chopped

How to Make Easy Fruit Custard