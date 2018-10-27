Kohli’s Century Goes in Vain as India Loses the Third ODI

Virat Kohli is known as the ‘chase-master and there is a very good reason why he is called so. The Indian captain scored the majority of his tons while chasing and managed to take his team to victory on most occasions. But then it was not the case tonight. Kohli 107(119)fought brilliantly, becoming the first batsmen in India to score three consecutive centuries but there was no support from anywhere else.

Shikhar Dhawan 35(45), Ambati Rayudu 22(27) and Rishabh Pant 24(18) looked well set to make a partenrship with the captain, but none actually did.

Earlier India had won the toss and chose to bowl. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets for 35 runs while Bhuvaneswar Kumar went for some runs. Shai Hope 95(113)once again proved that he can be that batting mainstay that Windies is desperately searching for while Hetmyer37(21) posed problems to India in his brief innings.

India, in the end, fell short by 43 runs. With this win, west indies has squared the series. The next match will be played on Monday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai .