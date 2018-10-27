Ingredients Of Konju Varutharaccha Curry (Kerala Prawn Curry)

For marination:

6 Medium Prawns

To taste Salt

1/4 tsp Turmeric powder

For varutharaccha paste:

1/2 Coconut, grated

3 Tbsp Coriander seeds

6 Dry red chillies

2 tsp Garlic, chopped

10 Shallots

1/2 Cup Water

For the preparation:

2 Tbsp Coconut oil

1/4 tsp Fenugreek seeds

1 tsp Ginger, sliced

5-6 Curry leaves

1 Onion, sliced

1/2 Cup Water

1 Cup Tamarind pulp

1 tsp Salt

For tempering:

1 1/2 Tbsp Coconut oil

1/4 Tbsp Mustard seeds

6 Shallots

1 Red chilli, chopped

How to Make Konju Varutharaccha Curry (Kerala Prawn Curry)

1. Marinate prawns in salt and turmeric, keep for half an hour.

Prepare the Varutharaccha Paste:

1.Roast together coconut, coriander seeds, red chillies, garlic and shallots.

2. Let the shallots turn brown.

3. Add water and grind to a fine paste.

4.Heat coconut oil in a pan and crackle fenugreek seeds.

5.Add ginger, curry leaves and onions.

6.Sauté till onions turn brown.

7.Add varutharaccha paste, water, tamarind pulp and salt.

8.Add prawns and cook well.

9.Once the prawns are done, temper with coconut oil, mustard seeds, shallots and dry red chilli.

10.Serve hot with appam or rice.