Aloo Gobi Masala: Recipe

Oct 28, 2018, 02:31 pm IST
Ingredients

  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into 1-inch florets
  • 3 potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
  • tomatoes, diced1 onion, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder

Directions

  • Place the cauliflower in a large, microwave-safe dish; cook in microwave on High for 3 minutes. Transfer the cauliflower to a bowl and set aside. Put the potatoes in the dish and cook in the microwave on High for 4 minutes. Pour into the bowl with the cauliflower.

 

  • Heat the olive oil and cumin seeds in a large skillet over medium-high heat until the cumin swells and turns golden brown; stir the onions into the oil and cook about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook and stir another 3 minutes. Fold the cauliflower and potatoes into the mixture. Season with the curry powder and salt. Continue cooking until completely hot, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve hot.

