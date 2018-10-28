Bollywood Actress Shama Sikandar looks Stunning in Red Saree: Pics

View this post on Instagram

The true mark of maturity is when somebody hurts you and you try to understand their situation instead of trying to hurt them back bcoz by then you have learnt that it was never about you and the other person, it was all about you and the existence…#abdilkisunn Thank you for all that you bring to me oh universe I am forever grateful…yesterday at a #karwachauth event for #nbtrangmanchclub