Bollywood Actress Shama Sikandar looks Stunning in Red Saree: Pics

She never fails to wow us with her impeccable sexy pictures, especially when it comes to ethnic and I must say, nobody does it like this diva

Oct 28, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Several actresses from film and television world have shared pictures from the Karva Chauth celebrations on their social media pages. Maaya actress Shama Sikander also celebrated Karva Chauth festival at an event. The actress’ love for amazing fashion and hot style is undying. She never fails to wow us with her impeccable sexy pictures, especially when it comes to ethnic and I must say, nobody does it like this diva.

