Bollywood Actress Shama Sikandar looks Stunning in Red Saree: Pics

Several actresses from film and television world have shared pictures from the Karva Chauth celebrations on their social media pages. Maaya actress Shama Sikander also celebrated Karva Chauth festival at an event. The actress’ love for amazing fashion and hot style is undying. She never fails to wow us with her impeccable sexy pictures, especially when it comes to ethnic and I must say, nobody does it like this diva.
The true mark of maturity is when somebody hurts you and you try to understand their situation instead of trying to hurt them back bcoz by then you have learnt that it was never about you and the other person, it was all about you and the existence…#abdilkisunn Thank you for all that you bring to me oh universe I am forever grateful…yesterday at a #karwachauth event for #nbtrangmanchclub
