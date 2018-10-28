Latest Newscelebrities

Karisma Kapoor looks like a royal bride in her latest photoshoot: See Pics

Oct 28, 2018, 09:50 am IST
Less than a minute
Karisma-Kapoor

Karisma recently walked the ramp in a bridal avatar and while the lehenga was too beautiful for words, it was her gorgeousness and mesmerising beauty that set our hearts on fire.

Her bottle green lehenga choli with detailed embroidery was teamed up with silk dupatta with gold resham work. She was wearing heavy jewellery like bracelets, maang tika, maatha patti, drop earrings, and broad choker necklace. Her hair was tied in a neat bun and her make-up was kept subtle. All in all, she was looking like a royal princess and a bride who is beautiful beyond words.

Check out her pic:







