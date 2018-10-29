All passengers Aboard in Indonesia Jet ‘Likely’ Dead says rescue Agency

All 189 passengers and crew aboard an ill-fated Indonesian plane, which into the sea and sank on Monday soon after taking off from Jakarta, were “likely” killed in the accident, AFP quoted country’s search and rescue agency which announced it had found human remains.

“My prediction is that nobody survived because the victims that we found, their bodies were no longer intact and it’s been hours so it is likely 189 people have died,” agency operational director Bambang Suryo Aji was quoted by AFP as saying.

The Lion Air plane flight JT610 en-route to Pangkalpinang crashed with 189 passengers and crew near Kerawang, 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport.

Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja, who commanded the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, was killed in the plane crash, the Indian Embassy said. The 31-year-old captain has 6,000 flight hours and the co-pilot more than 5,000 flight hours, the statement said.

Data from FlightRadar24 showed the first sign of something going wrong with the plane in nearly two minutes into the flight when it reached 2,000 feet.