The Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh who recently walked the ramp at the second edition of Wedding Junction was asked to list the qualities she looks for in a man.

So if you wish to take Fatima out on a date, the way to her heart is humour and intelligence. And while you are at it, make sure you also smell good.

“He should be humorous, somebody who can make me laugh. He should be intelligent, someone who can teach me things and he should also smell good,” she said.