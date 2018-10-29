LEMON RICE: Recipe

It is very easy to prepare when we are in a hurry …with few ingredients. And it tastes very refreshing and tangy. The citric in the lemon rice aids in the absorption of iron in our body, due to its high Vit C content.

Ingredients:

Rice – 2 cups

Lemon – 2 or 3

Oil – 2 tbsp

Mustard – ¼ tsp

Cumin – ½ tsp

Asafetida pwd – a pinch

Green chilly – 2

Chana dal – 2 tbsp

Urad dal – 1 tbsp

Cashew – 6

Peanuts – 10

Turmeric pwd – a pinch

Curry & coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Method