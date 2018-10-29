Latest NewsRecipe

LEMON RICE: Recipe

Oct 29, 2018, 11:46 pm IST
LEMON-RICE

It is very easy to prepare when we are in a hurry …with few ingredients. And it tastes very refreshing and tangy. The citric in the lemon rice aids in the absorption of iron in our body, due to its high Vit C content.

Ingredients:

  • Rice – 2 cups
  • Lemon – 2 or 3
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Mustard – ¼ tsp
  • Cumin – ½ tsp
  • Asafetida pwd – a pinch
  • Green chilly – 2
  • Chana dal – 2 tbsp
  • Urad dal – 1 tbsp
  • Cashew – 6
  • Peanuts – 10
  • Turmeric pwd – a pinch
  • Curry & coriander leaves
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Wash and soak raw rice for 10 mins.
  • Cook it and spread in a wide bowl to warm.
  • Add 1 tsp oil and salt mix well.
  • Now squeezed lemon juice and keep it aside.
  • Heat oil in a pan.
  • Add mustard, asafetida, chana dal, green chillies, urad dal, peanuts, cashew, turmeric powder, cumin and curry leaves.
  • Allow spluttering.
  • Turn off flame and add lemon juice.
  • Mix well.
  • Add this mixture to the above-prepared rice and combine.
  • Tasty and healthy lemon rice ready to taste
  • Serve with spicy chips or roasted papad.

