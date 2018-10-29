‘Pretham’ actress opens up about her beautiful love story

Shruthi Ramachandran, the actress who rose to fame with her role in the horror thriller Pretham reveals about her love story.

Shruti Ramachandran, who is a multi-faceted talent, is an architect by profession. The budding actress is currently working as an assistant professor in Azadi Engineering College, Vytilla, Kochi.

The actress, who is also a trained classical dancer, is the student of popular dancer Narayani Anoop, the daughter of Mullassery Raju.

She made her acting debut by playing Dulquer’s girlfriend in the movie. Later, she acted in a pivotal role in the recently released Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar movie, Pretham. The actress’s performance in the movie as a ghost, and her different look, were widely accepted by the audiences.

Shruti is more popular for her opportunistic girlfriend character in the Asif Ali-starrer ‘Sunday Holiday.’ Unlike in her movies, Shruti has been through a sustained and passionate love story that eventually led to her marriage in 2016.

“Francis was a student of BSc visual communication in the same college. We saw each other on many occasions in the campus. And one day, to my surprise, Francis asked me out, and proposed,” she said.

“Will you marry me”, he asked her.

A confused Shruti neither rejected nor accepted Francis’s proposal. She made him wait for six long months before she said yes. “Unlike in He’s my source of support and motivation,” Shruti says.

Shruti had initially decided to settle down in Mumbai with Francis and his family. But when her performance in director Ranjith’s ‘Njan’ received wide appreciation, Francis asked her to take movies more seriously. “He then upturned our plans and decided that we would settle in Kochi so that it would be easier for me to pursue my acting

career. What else could describe his concern and support for me?” Shruti asks.