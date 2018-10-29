Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Soldiers Injured in suspected Militant Attack on Security Force Vehicle

Gunmen opened fire on a security force vehicle at the Pantha Chowk, resulting in injuries to five jawans, a police official said.

Oct 29, 2018, 07:32 pm IST
Five BSF personnel were injured Monday in a suspected militant attack on their vehicle in Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Gunmen opened fire on a security force vehicle at the Pantha Chowk, resulting in injuries to five jawans, a police official said. He said the injured personnel, belonging to the 163 battalions, have been hospitalised and the one jawan is stated to be in serious condition.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants, he added.

