Latest Newscelebrities

Disha Patani’s new picture is raising the temperature: See Pics

Oct 30, 2018, 04:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Patani has also appeared in the music video “Befikra” with Tiger Shroff and an advertisement for Cadbury.

The actress who has time and again made her fans go gaga with her new avatar and the sensuous figure is yet again melting the hearts of her fans.

Donning a red dress, the gorgeous lady is seen posing with a bottle of perfume. With sparkling eyes, red lips and her shiny hair parted to another side, Disha is glowing in the sunkissed photo and looks absolutely mesmerising. As she stands against the backdrop of red flowers, she is captivating her fans and followers with her sensuous expressions.

 

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Tags

Related Articles

drashti filed case against producer
Mar 19, 2018, 09:53 am IST

Popular Television Actress Drashti Files Complaint Against Producer

Jul 18, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

MSD to Retire from T20 Cricket? Dhoni requested Umpires for this after Last Match

Jul 9, 2018, 02:40 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty For Nirbhaya’s Rapists

Aug 4, 2018, 09:45 pm IST

Adani Group pocketed a license to sell gas in 11 cities

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close