Metoo: Sandeepananda Giri in Trouble as Writer Reveals her Shocking Experience

Its the season of #metoo allegations and Swami Sandeepananda Giri who has been in the news a lot recently is the latest one to have caught himself in the movement. Freelance artist and writer Raja Nandhini through her Facebook post have revealed the inappropriate behaviour of Swami Sandeepananda Giri. Here is a summary of her FB post.

“I went to the room in Sarovara to see if i can get a sponsor for my painting exibhition. But when i was convinced that I was not going to get sponsorhip, i tried to leave, but then I was stopped and he kept his hands on my shoulder and asked to have dinner together with him. When I said I cant, he asked if i really have to go tonight.”I replied i can only have a sound sleep at my home” and left but when I reached downstairs I had another call from him asking “If i should really leave tonight”.

The post ends by saying that this is the time of #me too and Sandeepananda Giri may have forgotten about since it happened a few years ago.

Earlier another woman, Sreeja Kumari had told that Sandeepananda Giri had told her that they “can live together secretly”.