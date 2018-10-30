Latest NewsRecipe

Tasty Chocolate Samosa Recipe

Ingredients Of Chocolate Samosa

For dough:

  • 1 kg refined flour
  • 350 gms desi ghee
  • 10 gms black cardamom seeds

For filling:

  • 500 gms chocolate block
  • 250 gms almonds, roasted
  • 250 gms cashew nuts, roasted
  • 100 gms pistachio, roasted
  • 1 kg sugar
  • 2.5 gms garam masala powder
  • for frying oil

How to Make Chocolate Samosa
1. Mix together – refined flour, desi ghee and crushed black cardamom seeds. Rub the flour well in between the palms to incorporate the ghee well.
2. Add water slowly to it and mix the flour to dough kneading lightly. Cover and set aside until the filling is ready.
3. For filling, melt the chocolate over the double boiler and add crushed roasted dry fruits in it.
4. Divide the dough in small portions of balls of 30 gms each. Now, flatten each ball using roller pin into thin sheet lengthwise.
5. Cut from between and fold in the form of cone for filling.
6. Fill the cone with chocolate filling and smear water on the edges.
7. Bring the edges together and make pleat on one side.
8. Bring back the peal and seal it. Make sure the samosa has been sealed well.
9. Finish making all the samosa.
10.Heat oil in a pan on medium heat.
11. Add samosas to the oil and deep fry them until golden.
12. When they are half fried you can increase the flame to little high and fry until crusty.
13. Drain them onto a kitchen towel.
14. Serve.

